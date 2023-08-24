Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 281.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,823 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Boston Properties by 0.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 363,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Boston Properties by 201.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 88.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 16,765 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Boston Properties by 56.0% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 15,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the first quarter valued at $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus cut Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Boston Properties from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Boston Properties from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.05.

Insider Activity at Boston Properties

In other news, Director Carol B. Einiger purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.41 per share, with a total value of $474,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $474,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Properties Price Performance

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $64.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.68 and a 200 day moving average of $57.98. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.18 and a 12 month high of $87.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 92.67%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets- Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

