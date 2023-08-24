Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Atlassian by 2,411.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $191.69 on Thursday. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.86 and a fifty-two week high of $267.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Atlassian to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TEAM

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.99, for a total transaction of $1,709,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,520,560.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.94, for a total transaction of $1,532,775.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,938 shares in the company, valued at $29,527,007.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.99, for a total value of $1,709,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,520,560.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 326,153 shares of company stock valued at $58,326,895. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.