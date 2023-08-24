Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 48.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 11,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the first quarter worth approximately $406,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the first quarter worth approximately $863,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TEAM. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Atlassian from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Atlassian from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Atlassian from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.56.

Atlassian Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $191.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $113.86 and a 52 week high of $267.58.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.99, for a total transaction of $1,447,065.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,770,056.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 5,696 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,082,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 102,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,416,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.99, for a total value of $1,447,065.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,770,056.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 326,153 shares of company stock valued at $58,326,895. 43.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Further Reading

