Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Reduces Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 43.3% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 63.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 42.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on DRI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.04.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 6,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.39, for a total value of $1,107,492.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,935.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 5,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $855,740.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,415.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 6,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.39, for a total value of $1,107,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,935.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,775 shares of company stock valued at $43,532,251 over the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $156.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.79. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.20 and a 52-week high of $173.06.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.50%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

