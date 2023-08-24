Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,495 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $57.66 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.13. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.31 and a 12-month high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.1709 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

