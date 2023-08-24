Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $43.00 price objective on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on VZ. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Edward Jones lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on VZ

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $33.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Verizon Communications has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $43.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.63. The company has a market capitalization of $139.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verizon Communications

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Avion Wealth boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 208.2% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 544.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $33,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.