Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$25.27.

VET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$24.50 price target on shares of Vermilion Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$27.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

In other Vermilion Energy news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$15.68 per share, with a total value of C$62,720.00. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

VET stock opened at C$18.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.97. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of C$14.55 and a twelve month high of C$39.21.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.44. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 41.79% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The firm had revenue of C$471.36 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 2.9056317 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is 4.73%.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

