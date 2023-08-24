Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Visteon from $159.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Visteon from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Visteon from $184.00 to $182.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Visteon from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $165.67.

Visteon Price Performance

NASDAQ:VC opened at $139.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.80. Visteon has a 1-year low of $103.46 and a 1-year high of $171.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.51 million. Visteon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Visteon will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Visteon

In other news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.72, for a total transaction of $1,537,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,869,229.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.72, for a total transaction of $1,537,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,869,229.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jerome Rouquet sold 2,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.19, for a total value of $423,986.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,982,808.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,797 shares of company stock worth $5,407,675. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Visteon

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Visteon by 1,286.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the first quarter worth $48,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

