voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Given New $2.50 Price Target at Alliance Global Partners

voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Alliance Global Partners from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of voxeljet in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a hold rating for the company.
voxeljet Stock Performance
About voxeljet
voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.
