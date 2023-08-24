Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $105.00 price objective on the entertainment giant’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DIS. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Walt Disney from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Walt Disney from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $116.83.

NYSE:DIS opened at $85.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.80, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.36. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $118.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dohj LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

