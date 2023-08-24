Wealth Alliance Buys 2,453 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM)

Wealth Alliance raised its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Free Report) by 49.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance owned approximately 0.70% of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LDEM. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 609.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter.
iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of LDEM opened at $44.00 on Thursday. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a twelve month low of $38.70 and a twelve month high of $48.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.30 and a 200 day moving average of $45.07. The company has a market capitalization of $52.80 million, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.78.
About iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF
The iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (LDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index composed of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks with high environmental, social, and governance traits relative to their sector peers.
