Wealth Alliance Grows Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Wealth Alliance raised its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 485.7% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Communities Price Performance

Shares of SUI opened at $123.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.33 and its 200-day moving average is $135.94. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $117.63 and a one year high of $163.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($1.23). The company had revenue of $863.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.99 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SUI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Sun Communities from $168.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Sun Communities from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.88.

Sun Communities Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,060 developed sites and approximately 48,180 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

