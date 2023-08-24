Wealth Alliance Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. LTG Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. LTG Capital LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $70.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.16. The stock has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $72.87.
About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
