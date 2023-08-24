Wealth Alliance Has $275,000 Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Wealth Alliance grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of ARE opened at $117.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.48 and a 200 day moving average of $125.75. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.93. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.81 and a 12 month high of $172.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($1.69). The business had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.22 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.18%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

