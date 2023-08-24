Wealth Alliance Has $293,000 Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Vale were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vale by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vale by 289.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Vale in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 18.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VALE. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Vale from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Vale from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. BNP Paribas cut Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.20 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.97.

Vale stock opened at $12.98 on Thursday. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.64.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Vale had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 28.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.4056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a yield of 5.1%. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.35. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 28.63%.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

