Wealth Alliance Has $341,000 Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Wealth Alliance trimmed its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 15.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 12.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,464,000 after buying an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at about $21,152,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 12.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

NYSE:CRL opened at $202.00 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.22 and a 52-week high of $262.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.48 and a 200 day moving average of $207.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on CRL shares. Citigroup downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP William D. Barbo sold 5,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.24, for a total transaction of $1,251,954.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,326.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 1,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.54, for a total value of $318,530.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,940 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,407.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 5,763 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.24, for a total value of $1,251,954.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,326.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,934 shares of company stock worth $1,722,048 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile



Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

