Wealth Alliance Has $349,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 104,825.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,540,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,495,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530,730 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,464,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,529 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $60,979,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 397.5% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 899,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,336,000 after buying an additional 718,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 260.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 859,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,051,000 after buying an additional 620,985 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $77.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $62.05 and a twelve month high of $81.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2769 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

