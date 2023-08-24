Wealth Alliance Has $355,000 Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 35.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Marriott International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 12.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 64.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 10,790 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 19,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $4,014,387.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,286,132.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider David S. Marriott sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total transaction of $7,119,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 401,928 shares in the company, valued at $81,752,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 19,549 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $4,014,387.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,286,132.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,223 shares of company stock worth $15,641,095 in the last quarter. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MAR opened at $203.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $60.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.26. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.90 and a 1-year high of $210.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.07. Marriott International had a return on equity of 649.26% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 23.45%.

MAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Marriott International from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.57.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

