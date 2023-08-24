Wealth Alliance Has $385,000 Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 45.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,956 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 411.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 17,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 13,995 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 427,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 27,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 101,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $12.70 on Thursday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $16.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day moving average is $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Insider Activity at Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.12). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gerhard Zeiler purchased 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $535,420.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 329,032 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,060.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on WBD shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barrington Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.72.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

