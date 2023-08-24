Wealth Alliance Increases Stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 21.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 82,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after buying an additional 19,515 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 253,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,582,000 after acquiring an additional 29,052 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 41.9% during the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYF stock opened at $52.38 on Thursday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.91 and a one year high of $54.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.07 and its 200 day moving average is $53.08.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

