Wealth Alliance Invests $304,000 in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after buying an additional 308,580 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in TE Connectivity by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,990,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $917,270,000 after acquiring an additional 837,735 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,270,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $603,734,000 after purchasing an additional 88,255 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at about $584,131,000. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,855,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $442,619,000 after purchasing an additional 171,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $10,114,517.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,861,666.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TEL shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $128.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $104.76 and a 12 month high of $146.60. The company has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.10.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

