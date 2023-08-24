Wealth Alliance Purchases 185 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 765,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,261,000 after purchasing an additional 434,810 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,922,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,393,000. Compass Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,494,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1,165.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 175,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,935,000 after acquiring an additional 161,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

ZBRA stock opened at $270.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.68. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $224.87 and a one year high of $351.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.33. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZBRA shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Zebra Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Bill Burns bought 1,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $249.40 per share, with a total value of $249,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,184,277.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $742,880. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Stories

