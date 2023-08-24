Wealth Alliance Purchases 2,006 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Wealth Alliance boosted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,096 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at $15,783,781,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $11.96 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $16.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.80. The company has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.42.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

