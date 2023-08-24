Wealth Alliance Purchases Shares of 4,594 The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 16.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 33.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4,946.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 23,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $1,175,723.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,970,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,485,443.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 6,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total transaction of $357,578.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,932,352.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 23,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $1,175,723.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,970,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,485,443.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,480 shares of company stock valued at $6,655,981 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.29.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $51.31 on Thursday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $88.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.37.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.24). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 91.85% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -108.64%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

