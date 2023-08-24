Wealth Alliance Raises Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,414 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in General Motors were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management grew its position in General Motors by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $33.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.39. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $31.10 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on General Motors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at $11,601,893. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

