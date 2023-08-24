Wealth Alliance Raises Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 57.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,732,000 after purchasing an additional 118,928 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,173,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,381,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $213,011,000 after acquiring an additional 102,903 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,094,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,000,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $189,018,000 after purchasing an additional 576,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 638,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.01 per share, for a total transaction of $36,389,540.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 222,629,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,692,093,143.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 3,102,823 shares of company stock valued at $179,737,388 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $61.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $54.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.72. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $55.51 and a 1-year high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OXY

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.