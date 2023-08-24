Wealth Alliance Sells 269 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Wealth Alliance cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3,750.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $73,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $474.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $482.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $466.38. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $398.11 and a 12 month high of $500.78.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

