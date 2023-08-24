Wealth Alliance Trims Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Wealth Alliance reduced its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Primerica were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at $210,472,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter worth $50,974,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 811,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,142,000 after acquiring an additional 174,822 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 573,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,802,000 after acquiring an additional 123,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Primerica by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 232,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,748,000 after purchasing an additional 80,152 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,700 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.95, for a total transaction of $322,915.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $3,435,625.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.47, for a total value of $853,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,011,423.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.95, for a total value of $322,915.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,435,625.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,200 shares of company stock worth $2,973,640. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRI opened at $201.07 on Thursday. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.18 and a 52 week high of $220.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.29.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.18. Primerica had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $688.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

Several research analysts have commented on PRI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Primerica in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

