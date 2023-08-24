Wealth Alliance Trims Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Wealth Alliance lowered its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,728 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 340 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 656.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 378 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ROST. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Ross Stores from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $1,216,739.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,363,132.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ross Stores Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $121.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.33. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.21 and a twelve month high of $122.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.99.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.16. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.39%.

Ross Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.