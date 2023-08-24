Wedbush Begins Coverage on Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $62.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.49.

Get Shopify alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SHOP

Shopify Price Performance

SHOP stock opened at $56.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.92 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.63. Shopify has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $71.43.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 32.13%. Analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shopify

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Shopify by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,790,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,380,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193,801 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 24,802,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $860,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,488 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 2.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,167,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $679,218,000 after acquiring an additional 300,160 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,985,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $670,479,000 after purchasing an additional 706,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,018,056 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $623,567,000 after buying an additional 85,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.