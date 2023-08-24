WEX (NYSE:WEX) PT Raised to $233.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $218.00 to $233.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of WEX from $219.00 to $226.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $236.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.38.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $186.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.88. WEX has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $204.05.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $621.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.63 million. WEX had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 31.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that WEX will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Carlos Carriedo sold 756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total transaction of $144,154.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Carlos Carriedo sold 756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total transaction of $144,154.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.25, for a total transaction of $129,187.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,927.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,214 shares of company stock worth $9,129,993. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,799,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,758,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in WEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,133,000. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

