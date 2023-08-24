Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Rating Increased to Neutral at Bank of America

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.38.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 13.5 %

WSM opened at $142.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $109.22 and a 52 week high of $170.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.09.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 72.68% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total value of $201,804.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at $323,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.