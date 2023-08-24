Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG cut its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,217 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,163,000 after acquiring an additional 104,140 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.82.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ XEL opened at $57.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.87 and a 1 year high of $77.66. The company has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.03%.

About Xcel Energy

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.