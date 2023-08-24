Yandex Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,814 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,437% compared to the average volume of 118 put options.
Shares of NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.94. Yandex has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $87.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yandex had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter.
Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Ride-Hailing, Yandex Drive, FoodTech, Yandex Delivery, Yandex Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments.
