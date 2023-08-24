Yandex Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,814 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,437% compared to the average volume of 118 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.94. Yandex has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $87.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yandex had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YNDX. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yandex in the first quarter worth about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 86.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yandex in the first quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yandex in the first quarter worth about $193,000. 45.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Ride-Hailing, Yandex Drive, FoodTech, Yandex Delivery, Yandex Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments.

