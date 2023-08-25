10,267 Shares in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,267 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 184,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,703,000 after purchasing an additional 32,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

CDNS opened at $228.04 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.76 and a fifty-two week high of $248.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.95, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $231.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.19.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.23, for a total transaction of $2,026,024.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,273,347.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total value of $3,080,005.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 126,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,221,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.23, for a total transaction of $2,026,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,683 shares in the company, valued at $16,273,347.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,639 shares of company stock valued at $17,745,716 in the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDNS. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.22.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

