146,645 Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 146,645 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 90,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 11,790 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 56,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. now owns 147,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth about $1,373,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 21,952 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at $219,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:KMI opened at $17.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.30 and its 200-day moving average is $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.49. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $19.35. The firm has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 101.80%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

