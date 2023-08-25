184 Shares in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Bought by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 503,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,802,000 after acquiring an additional 78,683 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 647.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after buying an additional 52,943 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter valued at $6,364,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 108.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,221,000 after buying an additional 35,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 298.9% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 44,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after buying an additional 33,642 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYG opened at $158.50 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a twelve month low of $137.46 and a twelve month high of $176.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.69 and a 200-day moving average of $157.82.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.