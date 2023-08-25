1,942 Shares in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Purchased by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,942 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lennar by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Lennar by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $1,264,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,882,501.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $1,264,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,882,501.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $1,310,553.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,861,731.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,634 shares of company stock valued at $321,855. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $115.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.47. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.90 and a fifty-two week high of $133.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 7.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.21 and a 200 day moving average of $112.47.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The construction company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 18.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LEN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lennar in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Lennar from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Lennar from $120.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.20.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

