20,242 Shares in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,266,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Muzinich & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 259.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SPG opened at $110.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.05. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $133.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.53.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.46%.

A number of research firms have commented on SPG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.30.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

