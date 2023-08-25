23,541 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $93.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.69. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $82.09 and a 52 week high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

