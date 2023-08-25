24,776 Shares in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,776 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,241,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Atlassian by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,472,000. Institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on TEAM. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Atlassian from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Atlassian from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.94, for a total transaction of $1,532,775.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,938 shares in the company, valued at $29,527,007.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.99, for a total value of $1,709,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,162 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,520,560.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 336,608 shares of company stock worth $60,333,535 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 43.11% of the company's stock.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $184.02 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $113.86 and a one year high of $267.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.64 and its 200 day moving average is $167.73. The stock has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.37 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $939.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.23 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 61.15% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

See Also

