293 Shares in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Bought by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 24.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldstream Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth $61,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.22, for a total value of $1,299,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,572,765.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $424.00 to $419.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded FactSet Research Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $500.00 to $464.00 in a research report on Friday. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $437.90.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of FDS opened at $440.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $377.89 and a 12 month high of $474.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $418.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $411.85.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.17. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $529.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.04%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

