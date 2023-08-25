31,110 Shares in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 78.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $76.25 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.13). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.57%.

PFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.46.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

