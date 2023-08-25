32,677 Shares in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,677 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,580,619 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,000,231,000 after acquiring an additional 156,138 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,037,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783,488 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,484,992 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $682,195,000 after purchasing an additional 344,145 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,247,953 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $444,853,000 after purchasing an additional 787,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $440,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of RIO stock opened at $60.79 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $50.92 and a twelve month high of $80.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RIO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Rio Tinto Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RIO

About Rio Tinto Group

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.