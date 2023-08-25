3,333 Shares in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Bought by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Exelixis by 323.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 245.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis Price Performance

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $21.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.67. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $22.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelixis

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. Exelixis had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $469.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.59 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $1,230,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 571,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,724,151.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 30,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $631,530.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 285,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,900,602.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $1,230,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 571,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,724,151.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,263 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,718. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXEL. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Exelixis from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exelixis

Exelixis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.