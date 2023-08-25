5,000 Shares in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Acquired by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 130,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,918,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $728,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Finally, Innovis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 42,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $39.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.21 and a 200-day moving average of $38.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $31.91 and a 52-week high of $42.11.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.