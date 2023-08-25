52,836 Shares in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 52,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $742,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter.
Global X MLP ETF Price Performance
MLPA stock opened at $43.21 on Friday. Global X MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $37.40 and a twelve month high of $44.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.28 and its 200-day moving average is $42.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40.
About Global X MLP ETF
The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.
