62,276 Shares in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 62,276 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.31.

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:LUV opened at $31.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.17. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $40.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.82%.

About Southwest Airlines

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.