62,276 Shares in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 62,276 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.31.
Southwest Airlines Stock Down 1.1 %
NYSE:LUV opened at $31.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.17. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $40.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.82%.
About Southwest Airlines
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Southwest Airlines
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- 3 Low-Cost Equity ETFs With High Dividends
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- The Leading Emerging Markets For Market-Beating Gains in 2024
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- Can These 2 Industrial Titans Extend Double-Digit YTD Growth?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.