6,701 Shares in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Acquired by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IFF. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 65,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 179.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 9,029 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,418,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 146,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance
Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $65.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.92. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.11 and a 12 month high of $119.41.
International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently -37.94%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
IFF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.86.
About International Flavors & Fragrances
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.
Further Reading
