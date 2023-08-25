75,773 Shares in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 75,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in PPL by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,229,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,238 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PPL by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,900,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,642,000 after purchasing an additional 373,725 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in PPL by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,015,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,701,000 after purchasing an additional 129,373 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in PPL by 6.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,969,000 after purchasing an additional 775,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in PPL by 31.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,050,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,004 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of PPL stock opened at $25.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $31.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). PPL had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPL in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PPL from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on PPL in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on PPL

PPL Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.